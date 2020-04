KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Young-Williams Animal Center is extending an adoption special during the pandemic.

That means you can continue to adopt an adult dog for only $25. The adoption special is going on through Wednesday, April 8.

Since the special began in March, we’re told more than 30 dogs have found their fur-ever homes.

If you’d like to fill out an application and make an appointment. Go to young-williams.org or call 865-215-6599.