KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young Williams Animal Center put out a call for applicants for 11 job openings at the animal center.

They’re hiring people to help with everything from pet intake to animal care and adoptions. They want hard workers, who are passionate about finding homes for homeless furry friends.

“I think the ideal team member is just someone who is willing to work hard and be kind to people. Dedicated reliable and very compassionate – that’s the biggest thing.” said Kat Stone, adoptions manager.

“It’s really rewarding to see animals heal. It’s rewarding to save a life. It’s rewarding to be a part of a team that is making a difference for us and for the animals.” said Jordie Predmore shelter clinic manager.

