Young-Williams hosting Cause for Paws benefit event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center will host its fall fundraiser Cause for Paws on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Historic Westwood, 3425 Kingston Pike, near Sequoyah Hills.

Now in its fifth year, Cause for Paws is the nonprofits second largest fundraiser. The event includes a sit-down dinner, live auction, music by Pistol Creek Catch of the Day, and talk about the Fund the Need for a new mobile spay and neuter clinic for the Spay/Neuter Solutions program.

There are still a few seats available. You can find out more details and purchase a table reservation by visiting the Cause for Paws website.