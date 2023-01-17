KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee animal shelter is inviting the public to make donations in honor of the late, great Betty White on what would have been her 101st birthday. A year ago shortly after her death just before her 100th birthday, the #BettyWhiteChallenge stormed social media, resulting in a flood of donations made to animal rescues and shelters nationwide in her honor.

Young-Williams Animal Center on Tuesday, Jan 17 – White’s birth anniversary – posted to its social media inviting the public to participate in this year’s #BettyWhiteChallenge and consider donating to their organization. You can make donations here.

Young-Williams also shared a quote from White: “Animals are near and dear to my heart, and I’ve devoted my life to trying to improve their lives.”

White died at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday. While well-known as an actress for her television and film roles, she was also renowned for her advocacy work for animals.

“Betty White was a friend to countless animals throughout her legendary life, and now that legacy lives on through The Betty White Challenge,” Young-Williams shared on its donation page dedicated to #BettyWhiteChallenge2023. “In 2022, the Betty White Challenge encouraged people to donate at least $5 to a local animal welfare organization and raised more than $12 million for animal shelters and welfare organizations. This year, Young-Williams Animal Center is asking you to join us in continuing White’s lifelong mission.”