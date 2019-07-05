Young-Williams sees uptick in strays after Fourth of July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The day after the Fourth of July is a busy time for animal shelters around the country, which is also holding true at Young-Williams Animal Center.

They say it’s the busiest time of year as fireworks spook dogs and cats, causing them to get scared and run away.

Young-Williams says they’ve taken in 26 stray dogs just on Friday. They say it’s a big number considering most of those have families that want them back.

If your dog or cat is lost of has gotten away, Young-Williams stresses to pay the shelter a visit. They’re full of strays waiting for their owners to come back and find them.

They also have some advice to make sure your pet stays safe and sound at home.

“The biggest thing is to make sure they’re safe and secure inside your home. We don’t really, we’re not a proponent of taking them to the Fourth of July parades and things like that because it’s really just terrifying for them. So safe inside is the best place for your pets,” said Stephanie Eastman Vozar with the shelter.

Always check your fences. Animals tend to get so scared they’ll find a weak spot in the fence or a little hole you didn’t know was there.

Also microchip your animal and make sure your information on your microchip is up to date with your current phone number and address.

Young-Williams is continuing its “Petriotic” adoption special through the rest of the weekend. They are waiving adoption fees on all their animals except for puppies. You’re just asked to make some sort of monetary donation to the shelter.