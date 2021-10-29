KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Knoxville is one of just three cities in the state holding elections on Nov. 2 this year. Voters will decide who will fill each of five spots on the nine-member City Council. Here are 6 Things to Know:

Candidates

Ten people are running for the five spots on the City Council. In the 1st District incumbent Tommy Smith is facing Elizabeth Murphy. The 2nd District has incumbent Andrew Roberto facing Kim Smith. In the 3rd District Seema Singh is being challenged by Nicholas Ciparro.

In 4th District Lauren Rider is facing challenger Jim Klonaris. Finally, in the 6th District Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie is facing Garrett Holt.

Who can vote?

Voting for Knoxville City Council is a bit different from other state and federal elections. Any eligible voter living in the city can vote in each district race regardless of whether they live in that district or not. While Charles Thomas’ 5th District seat is not being contested in this election, voters in the district are still allowed to vote in all five races.

Where can I vote?

Having trouble finding your precinct? The Knox County Election Commission has a website that can help. You can lookup your voting location by your home address or you can call the commission at 865-215-2480 if you have questions about voting.

The Election Commission also has a list of voting locations here. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.

What do I need to vote?

Be sure to bring a government-issued photo ID with you when voting.

Any of the following IDs may be used, even if expired:

Tennessee driver license with your photo

United States Passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

United States Military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

College student IDs and photo IDs not issued by the federal or Tennessee state government are NOT acceptable. This includes county or city issued photo IDs, such as library cards, and photo IDs issued by other states.

Federal law requires first time voters who register by mail to present one of the following:

A current photo identification with voter’s name and photo OR

If the photo identification is expired, the voter must also present one of the following: a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows the voter’s name and address.

Expired photo IDs are OK to use as long as it was validly issued by the federal or Tennessee state government and contains the name and photograph of the voter.

If you don’t bring a photo ID, you will vote a provisional ballot. You will then have two business days after election day to return to the Election Commission office to show a valid photo ID. Upon returning, the voter will sign an affidavit and a copy of the voter’s photo ID will be made to be reviewed by the counting board.

How do I cast my ballot?

Knox County precincts have two different methods of voting: paper ballot and touch screen for those with a disability. The Election Commission offers a video on how each works and how to cast. When using a paper ballot it is recommended you fill in the box for your candidate completely and stay within the lines.

Early voting statistics

More than 10,000 Knoxvillians have already voted during the early voting period that ended Thursday. The Downtown West location was the busiest of the six early voting locations. More than 3,500 voted there in 14 days.