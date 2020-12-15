Alexander: ‘The presidential election is over’

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — After the Electoral College cast a majority of its votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, Sen. Lamar Alexander had a clear message: the election is over.
In a statement, the retiring senator encouraged President Donald Trump to make the transition of power as orderly as possible.
“The presidential election is over,” Alexander said in a statement. “States have certified the votes. Courts have resolved disputes. The electors have voted. I hope that President Trump will put the country first, take pride in his considerable accomplishments, and help president-elect Biden get off to a good start. Especially during this pandemic, an orderly transition of power is crucially important.”
Alexander is retiring from the U.S. Senate after serving three terms. Bill Hagerty, who is also a Republican, was elected to fill the vacancy.
