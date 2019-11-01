Almost 12,000 ballots cast in early voting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Early voting to choose Knoxville’s next leaders is over and almost 12,000 people cast a ballot.

The polls closed at 5 p.m. Thursday, and the final numbers show over 10,800 people voted early and nearly 1,000 absentee ballots were cast.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5 it is election night and we’ll be On Your Side as your Local Election Headquarters, tracking the results as they come in.

