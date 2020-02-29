Are you ready for Super Tuesday?

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Super Tuesday is March 3, so what does that mean exactly? And how does that affect you as a voter?

Here’s what you need to know to make sure your vote counts.

Super Tuesday is the day when 14 states will be hosting their presidential primaries. No candidate will win the Democratic nomination from Super Tuesday alone, but more than a third of all the delegates will be allotted to candidates on this single day.

The checklist to see if Super Tuesday applies to you is pretty simple.

1. Are you eligible to vote?

You must be a citizen of the US and be at least 18 years old.

2. Do you live in any of the 14 participating states?

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

These states are hosting their primary on Tuesday – If you don’t live in any of those states, your primary is on a different day.

3. Are you registered to vote in that state?

Some states require voters to be registered ahead of time. Virginia requires registration at least 22 days before the election — the deadline was Feb. 10, 2020.

4. Find out if your primary is open or closed.

If it’s closed, only a registered Democrat can vote in the Democratic primary. The State of Virginia does not have party registration and therefore primaries are “Open.”

If you are voting on Super Tuesday, make sure you show up to the right polling place. Polling locations vary, but can easily be found online.

Polls are typically open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m, but times can vary.

When you show up to the polls, you will need to show a photo ID. The IDs accepted include a state driver’s license, a US passport, or a university issued Student ID

If you have a problem voting and think your rights have been denied, you are encouraged to protect your voter rights and call Election Protection at (866) OUR – VOTE to get in contact with someone that might be able to help your voice be heard.