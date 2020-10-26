Biden endorses Marquita Bradshaw in Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed Marquita Bradshaw in Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race.

Bradshaw’s campaign announced the endorsement Monday afternoon.

“Marquita is a proven leader who will fight for the needs of working families — needs she understands because she’s faced the same struggles they have. I am proud to endorse Marquita’s candidacy for U.S. Senate,” Biden said in a news release.

Bradshaw is running for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is not running for re-election. She is up against Republican candidate Bill Hagerty, who is backed by President Donald Trump.

Bradshaw is the first black woman to be nominated by a major party for U.S. Senate in Tennessee.