Biden projected to win Tennessee Democratic primary

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets patron at the Buttercup diner on March 03, 2020 in Oakland, California. Biden’s Super Tuesday election night gathering will be held in Los Angeles. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Democratic primary voters across the state are going with former Vice President Joe Biden, but it is a different story in Knox County. With 31% of the reported precincts across Tennessee reporting, it is projected Biden will win, according to ABC News.

Knox County with 44 of 89 precincts reporting is going with Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator is leading with 10,059 votes to Biden’s 7,816.

Sanders won the early and absentee vote in Knox County. Sanders had 5,195 votes. Michael Bloomberg was second with 3,639 votes. Joe Biden was third with 2,813. Elizabeth Warren had 2,484 votes, good enough for fourth.

In the 2016 Democratic primary, Hillary Clinton won Knox County over Sanders 13,138 to 12,340. Clinton would also carry the state in that election.

President Donald Trump is projected to win the Republican primary. Trump is leading with more than 250,000 votes cast for him across the state, according to the Tennessee Election Commission.

