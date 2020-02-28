Candidates touch on Tennessee amid Super Tuesday focus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Huddled in a Baptist church basement just a few miles north of Nashville’s flashiest honky-tonks, Jane Sanders was wrapping up her final pitch on why her husband could be the next president.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders hasn’t personally campaigned in Tennessee since launching his presidential bid in 2018, but his wife was on the ground in Nashville, making the case that the Democratic socialist is the most likely to win not only the nomination, but also to defeat Donald Trump.

“He won the popular vote in Iowa…he won in New Hampshire and he won quite the victory in Nevada. Each time we heard how he wasn’t going to win again but he did,” Sanders told a small audience of mostly black community leaders. “And we hope to continue that trend and hopefully here in Tennessee.”

Jane Sanders’ visit on Wednesday was one of several last minute pushes in the Volunteer State as campaigns pivot from the early primary states to Super Tuesday.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg plans to rally in Nashville on Saturday, rather than spend time in South Carolina on its primary voting day. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar also is moving on from South Carolina, scheduling grassroots events in Nashville and Knoxville on Friday and Saturday, as well as a fundraiser.

Bloomberg fans gather at Minglewood Hall as Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg delivers his stump speech during a campaign stop in Memphis, Tenn. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg made three stops in Tennessee on Friday, speaking in Memphis, Clarksville and Johnson City. The former New York City mayor has made four trips to Tennessee as a candidate — more than any of his rivals — and has hired the most staffers throughout the state.

In Memphis, Bloomberg thanked early voters and asked supporters to help his Tennessee team get out the vote.

“We’ve built a statewide operation from Beale Street and blues clubs to the Blue Ridge mountains, and we need all the volunteers we can get,” he said. “I know Tennessee will deliver because, after all, this is the Volunteer State. First came Davy Crockett, and now you.”

Meanwhile, the campaigns of former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are touting high-profile surrogates who are stumping for the candidates as they race toward Tuesday’s primary.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was making various campaign stops for Biden in Tennessee on Friday, while actor Ashley Judd has hosted a debate watch party and meet and greets on behalf of Warren.

Billionaire Tom Steyer’s team is hosting events and has a purchased a sweeping multi-million dollar ad buy across Super Tuesday states, including Tennessee.

Nearly a quarter of the Democratic primary delegates are up for grabs in the March 3 contests. Most are in California and Texas, making them key wins. But Tennessee’s 73 delegates also could prove vital for candidates needing to show momentum in the crowded race. Just seven other states will have more delegates than Tennessee on Super Tuesday.

No clear leader has emerged in Tennessee’s Democratic primary. In a state where a Republican holds every major elected office, including seven of the nine congressional seats, the Democratic primary voting base has a history of being more moderate than that of other states.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton defeated Sanders after getting 66% of the primary vote –which included winning the Nashville and Memphis regions, the state’s few Democratic strongholds in a sea of GOP control.

Clinton went on to carry other southern states that year, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas and Virginia.

Tennessee’s Democratic Party has been on its heels in recent years. The most recent blow came when former Gov. Phil Bredesen lost his U.S. Senate bid to hard-line conservative Republican Marsha Blackburn in 2018. Bredesen’s moderate Democratic approach to politics had long been seen as the best way to attract Tennessee voters, but ultimately resulted in a loss.

Correspondent Adrian Sainz contributed to this report from Memphis

