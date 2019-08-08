City Council: Lynne Fugate

Lynn Fugate is running for Knoxville City Council At-Large Seat A.

Website: http://lynnefugatecitycouncil.com

Biographical Information:

Lynne Fugate has been the CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians since 2016.

Prior to joining the Girl Scouts she enjoyed a career as a banker for over 25 years, most recently serving as the Knoxville Market Executive for SmartBank.

In 2000, Lynne took 5 years off from her banking career and served as the Executive Director of Nine Counties. One Vision. This five year project, was the largest citizen-driven long-range strategic planning effort in the southeastern United States. This planning effort included the Tennessee counties of Anderson, Blount, Grainger, Jefferson, Loudon, Knox, Roane, Sevier, and Union.

Current Boards:

Knox Heritage; Holston Conference Foundation Previous Boards: Fourth District Representative for Knox County Board of Education ( Chair & Vice-Chair); YWCA of Knoxville (President); Leadership Knoxville ( Executive Committee); East Tennessee Regional Leadership Association; Tennessee School Board Association; Knoxville Museum of Art (Executive Committee); Trustee for the University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine; YMCA of East Tennessee (Executive Committee); Knox Housing Partnership (President); Great Schools Partnership; Metropolitan Drug Commission; Southeast Community Capital Corporation; Economic Ventures, Inc.; AmSouth Community Development Corporation; University of Tennessee Chancellor’s Associates; CISV (President); West High School Foundation (President); Bearden Middle School PTA (President); Sequoyah Elementary School PTA (President); Kids Place at Sequoyah (President)

Member:

Knoxville Rotary Club: Executive Women’s Association; Leadership Knoxville Class of 2000; East Tennessee Regional Leadership Class of 2004; and Junior League of Knoxville

Awards:

2001 YWCA Tribute to Women Honoree for Business and Government; Knoxville Chapter, Public Relations Society of America Community Service Award; John J. Duncan, Sr. Award for Commitment to Housing and Community Development; and The Bob Gonia Leadership Award for Outstanding Regional Leadership

Lynne received her B.S. in Business Administration with a major in Finance from the University of Tennessee. She is married to Scott Fugate and has two adult sons, Henley and Patrick.

Who are you and what brought you into this race?

I am a person that has worked in this community for 30 years in a wide variety of roles trying to help make Knoxville better. I am a businesswoman with over 25 years in banking and 8 years as a non-profit executive.

I am passionate about our great city and all the opportunities we have before us and that is why I want to serve on City Council. Knoxville is a wonderful city and our future is bright! To make the most of the opportunities we have before us we must work together to create the city we want. A city with good jobs, a strong, vibrant economy, parks and greenways, safe neighborhoods, affordable housing, and excellent schools in every community all to make a thriving Knoxville.

City government has a role in making all of this happen, but at the same time we must unite and work with all of our citizens to make it a reality. I commit to you that I will listen to and learn from all the stakeholders in our community as we continue to move Knoxville forward. I have a track record of thoughtful, level headed decision making on the Knox County Board of Education.

It would be my honor to serve the people of Knoxville in a similar way on City Council.

How do you feel about Recode Knoxville, both as a concept for overhauling the city’s zoning code and its handling by the current administration?

I believe that the city needed to look forward and update the codes that had not had a comprehensive look in 50 years. Although there have been many meetings and the ordinance has been improved, there are still unknowns and concerns that citizens have. It has passed on first reading and will surely pass on second reading.

If elected to City Council, I am prepared to work on any other issues that arise due to the change.

What should the Knoxville Police Department do to balance the needs of keeping the community safe without serving as an overbearing presence in communities?

Knoxville is fortunate to have had a Police Advisory Review Committee in place for over 20 years. This committee works with citizens to resolve complaints against officers.

Although, it has never had to use it, PARC has always had subpoena power and that provides and good incentive for KPD to cooperate with investigations. I believe that continued work by PARC to impact training for officers along with increased recruitment of police officers that are reflective of all of our citizens and more community policing can help minimize the feeling that KPD is an overbearing presence in communities.

As I have campaigned across the city I have been pleased to see KPD officers at Neighborhood Association meetings discussing issues and concerns with residents.

Share your plan for addressing homelessness beyond the efforts which have already been tried?

The homelessness situation is a complex issue being worked on by a wide variety of individuals and organizations in our city and their efforts should be supported.

I am not aware of every effort that has ever been tried in the city to address homelessness, but I would suggest listening to the experts in the area as they come up with new solutions and suggestions to help people in our community. Increasing our efforts to connect people with the many services that are offered in our community would be a good place to start.

Would you ever support a property tax increase?

While I do not want to raise taxes, I also can not foresee what might happen in the future. There may be a time when a situation arises that would make raising taxes a necessity.

What is your vision for the City of Knoxville in the 4 / 8 years ahead?

The vision: Knoxville is a city with good jobs; a strong, vibrant economy; parks and greenways; safe neighborhoods; affordable housing; and excellent schools in every community.