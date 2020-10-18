‘Day of Action’ rally inspires voters in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some local organizations also want voters to head to the polls, even escorting a few to the City County building to vote on Saturday as part of a national Day of Action.

The Women’s March Coalition and Indivisible East Tennessee participated in holding a march with speakers sharing why voting makes a difference.

Saturday’s march started and ended at Krutch Park. Community leaders from several different organizations spoke at the event, covering topics like the Affordable Care Act, women’s health, and marriage equality.

After the rally, everyone marched to the City County building and back, eventually dispersing so volunteers could conduct phone banks and drop off pamphlets.

