Deadline to vote in August primary is Tuesday; early voting begins July 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennesseans who want to vote in the Tennessee state and federal primary and county general election on Aug. 6 must register to vote by Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

“The first step to making your voice heard at the polls is registering to vote,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “With our online voter registration system, it’s never been easier or safer for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”

You can register, update your address or check your registration online at GoVoteTN.com. Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online from a computer or mobile device without leaving their home.

Voters can also download a paper voter registration application. Completed paper voter registration applications must be submitted or postmarked to your local county election commission office by Tuesday.

Election Day registration is not available.

Early voting begins Friday, July 17, and runs Monday through Saturday until Saturday, Aug. 1.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is July 30. Absentee ballots must be mailed back in time for your county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on election day, Aug. 6.

In early June, a state court judge ordered the expansion for all eligible voters during the coronavirus pandemic. However, first-time voters are required to vote in person.

Voters can find early voting and election day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more on the GoVoteTN app available in the App Store and Google Play.

For more information about registering to vote, voter eligibility, photo IDs, and other Election Day details visit GoVoteTN.com or call the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.