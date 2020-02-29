Democratic candidates campaign in Tennessee ahead of Super Tuesday

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer, greet on another on stage at the end of the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C., co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three Democratic presidential hopefuls making stops in Tennessee ahead of the Tennessee primary on Super Tuesday.

Senator Amy Klobuchar is making a campaign stop in Knoxville Saturday morning.

She’s planning a grassroots event at the Hilton in Downtown Knoxville and is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at her election night party, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will hold a rally in Nashville Saturday as well.

The rally is being held at Public Square Park at 2 p.m. Central Time.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters at a caucus night campaign rally, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Meanwhile, New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg returning to Tennessee for three last-minute campaign stops across the state.

Bloomberg stopping in Clarksville on Friday, sealing a bourbon barrel at Old Glory Distilling Company.

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg gestures as he speaks during campaign event, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Super Tuesday is now just days away, 16 states including Tennessee will be holding primary elections that day, with more than 30% of the Democratic delegates at stake.

As those results come in WATE will be On Your Side as your Local Election Headquarters bringing you numbers and winners as soon as they are announced.