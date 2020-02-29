Democratic candidates campaign in Tennessee ahead of Super Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three Democratic presidential hopefuls making stops in Tennessee ahead of the Tennessee primary on Super Tuesday.
Senator Amy Klobuchar is making a campaign stop in Knoxville Saturday morning.
She’s planning a grassroots event at the Hilton in Downtown Knoxville and is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will hold a rally in Nashville Saturday as well.
The rally is being held at Public Square Park at 2 p.m. Central Time.
Meanwhile, New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg returning to Tennessee for three last-minute campaign stops across the state.
Bloomberg stopping in Clarksville on Friday, sealing a bourbon barrel at Old Glory Distilling Company.
Super Tuesday is now just days away, 16 states including Tennessee will be holding primary elections that day, with more than 30% of the Democratic delegates at stake.
As those results come in WATE will be On Your Side as your Local Election Headquarters bringing you numbers and winners as soon as they are announced.