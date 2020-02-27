Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar campaigns in Knoxville on Saturday

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., participates in a roundtable discussion on voting rights at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Democratic Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar plans to campaign in Knoxville on Saturday morning.

Klobuchar is expected to speak during a 9 a.m. event at the Hilton Knoxville on Church Avenue downtown.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and those planning to attend are asked to sign up.

The Tennessee primary is Tuesday.

