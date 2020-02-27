Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar campaigns in Knoxville on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Democratic Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar plans to campaign in Knoxville on Saturday morning.
Klobuchar is expected to speak during a 9 a.m. event at the Hilton Knoxville on Church Avenue downtown.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and those planning to attend are asked to sign up.
The Tennessee primary is Tuesday.
LATEST STORIES:
- Exclusive poll shows Joe Biden with double-digit lead in S.C. ahead of primary
- DeVos cites flexibility as Dems slam education block grants
- Amber Alert issued for 3 Georgia children abducted by ‘heavily armed’ man
- UT researcher arrested on federal charges for wire fraud, making false statements
- Yadkinville PD confirms they are investigating tip that Angela Boswell, boyfriend and Evelyn were spotted at KFC weeks ago