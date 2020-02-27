Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar campaigns in Knoxville on Saturday

Breaking News
UT researcher arrested on federal charges for wire fraud, making false statements
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., participates in a roundtable discussion on voting rights at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Democratic Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar plans to campaign in Knoxville on Saturday morning.

Klobuchar is expected to speak during a 9 a.m. event at the Hilton Knoxville on Church Avenue downtown.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and those planning to attend are asked to sign up.

The Tennessee primary is Tuesday.

