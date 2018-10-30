Early voting restored at Knox County Downtown West location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Election Commission says early voting has been restored at its Downtown West early voting location after a delay due to internet problems.
A tweet from the commission says internet service was restored just before 11 a.m.. Earlier they said their internet provider worked through the night to restore service to much of the Downtown West area.
There are 10 other early voting locations in Knox County. You may vote at any early voting location. It is not dependent on which district you live in.
More online: Early voting locations and hours
Early voting in Tennessee runs through Wednesday, November 1. Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.
