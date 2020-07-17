Early voting begins in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voters now have the option to cast their ballots ahead of the Aug. 6 primary.
Early voting officially started Friday and will continue to run Mondays through Saturdays until Aug. 1. The deadline to register to vote in the primary, however, has passed.
Voters can find information about early voting and Election Day voting locations by using the GoVoteTN app or by going online.
Tennesseans will need to bring a valid photo identification to vote; this includes a driver’s license, a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security or a passport. College student IDs are not acceptable.
For those who do not want to vote in person, a judge is giving all eligible voters the option to vote absentee during the pandemic. Absentee ballots can be requested until July 30. First-time voters can only vote absentee if they’ve shown ID at a county election office.
