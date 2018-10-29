East Tennessee early voting locations and hours
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Early voting for the November midterm elections begins this week in Tennessee. Voters can cast their ballots early starting this Wednesday though November 1. Election Day is November 6.
Polling places in Knox County are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Karns Senior Center will be closed on Saturday and all polling places will be closed on Sunday.
Voters should remember to bring a valid federal or Tennessee state government issued photo I.D.
- Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd, Unit 40
- Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane
- Carter Branch Library, 9036 Asheville Hwy
- Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave
- New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane
- North/Merchant Drive, 314 Merchant Drive
- Meridian Baptist Church (South), 6513 Chapman Highway
- Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway (Closed Saturdays)
- City-County Building, 400 Main St.
- Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive
- Clinton Community Center, 101 Hicks Street in Clinton, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Midtown Community Center, 102 Robertsville in Oak Ridge, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Anderson Crossing Shopping Center, 3310 Andersonville Highway in Norris, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Blount County Election Commission, 383 Court Street,Maryville, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
- Blount County Public Library, 508 North Cusick Street, Maryville, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Everett Gym, 318 South Everett High Road, Maryville, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Pellissippi Campus, 2731 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Election Commission Office, 1802 Main Street, Tazewell, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Harrogate City Building, 138 Harrogate Crossing, Harrogate, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- South Claiborne Fire Department, 3711 Highway 33 South, New Tazewell, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Election Commission Office, 360 E. Main Street, Newport, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Extended hours on Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Election Commission Office, 111 North Norris Street, Jamestown, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Election Commission Office, 218 North Main Street, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Election Commission Office, 119 Marshall Avenue, Rutledge, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Saturday
- Hamblen County Courthouse, 511 West Second North Street, Morristown, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Church Hill Rescue Squad, 351 W. Main Blvd., Church Hill, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. on November 1.
- Rogersville Court House, Rogersville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. on November 1.
- Election Commission Office, 100 River Road, Loudon, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Roane State Community College, 100 West Broadway, Lenoir City, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Chota Rec Center, 145 Awohili Drive, Loudon 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This location will only be open from October 23-26.
- Election Commission Office, 401 Main Street, Madisonville, 8:30 a.m.- 5p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays
- Kingston Community Center, 201 Patton Ferry Road, Kingston, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
- Rockwood Community Center, 710 N Chamberlain Avenue, Rockwood, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
- Harriman Community Center, 631 Clinch Street, Harriman, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
- First Christian Church, 100 Gum Hollow Road, Oak Ridge 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p,n, Saturday
- Voting Machine Warehouse, 1145 Dolly Parton Parkway, Sevierville, 10 a.m. to Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Seymour Public Library, 137 W. Macon Lane, Seymour, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Election Commission Office, 2845 Baker Highway, Huntsville, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and November 1, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Oneida Municipal Building, 121 Municipal Drive, Oneida, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and November 2, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Union County Courthouse, 901 Main Street, Maynardville, 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Saturday
