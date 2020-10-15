Early voting dates, sample ballot for Nov. 3 federal and state general election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Early voting for the Nov. 3 federal and state general election are underway in Tennessee. Here’s what you need to know about early voting locations, dates, times and a sample Knox County ballot.

How to vote using paper ballot:

Early voting locations, times in Knox County

All locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday from Oct. 14-24 and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 26-29 unless otherwise noted below.

Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 40

Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane

Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive

Carter Senior Center, 9040 Asheville Highway

Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

City-County Building, 400 Main St., Small Assembly Room

Early voting will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday except for Oct. 17 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Oct. 24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); and Oct. 26-29 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane

Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway

Meridian Baptist Church, 6513 Chapman Highway

Early voting will end at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays (Oct. 14, 21, and 28).

Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

Early voting will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. No voting on Saturdays.

Baker Center (University of Tennessee campus), 1640 Cumberland Ave.

Early voting will only be held the final four days of the early-voting period Oct. 26-29. Voting will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Knox County sample ballot

How to vote using a ballot marking device for voters with disabilities: