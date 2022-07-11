KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Early voting for the upcoming August Election Day begins Friday.

Registered voters can vote early July 15-30 in the 2022 federal/state Primary, county general and Town of Farragut municipal elections. The early voting period is July 15-30 (Monday-Saturday). Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 4.

Some polling locations in Knox County include the City-County Building (Small Assembly Room), Downtown West, Unit 40; the Carter Senior Center, the Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points; Farragut Town Hall, Halls Recreation Center, the Karns Senior Center, the Knoxville Expo Center (North), Meridian Baptist Church (South) and New Harvest Park.

The state website says voters are encouraged to take advantage of Tennessee’s two-week early voting period; plus, voters can find their early voting and Election Day locations by downloading the GoVoteTN app. More information can be found here.

According to the Knox County Election Commission, the following offices will be on the August ballot:

Federal/State Republican and Democratic Primary Elections (Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022)

Offices on the Federal/State Primary ballot:

Governor

United States House of Representatives, District 2

Tennessee Senate, District 5

Tennessee Senate, District 7

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 14

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 15

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 16

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 18

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 19

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 89

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 90

Republican State Executive Committeeman, District 5

Republican State Executive Committeewoman, District 5

Republican State Executive Committeeman, District 6

Republican State Executive Committeewoman, District 6

Republican State Executive Committeeman, District 7

Republican State Executive Committeewoman, District 7

Democratic State Executive Committeeman, District 5

Democratic State Executive Committeewoman, District 5

Democratic State Executive Committeeman, District 6

Democratic State Executive Committeewoman, District 6

Democratic State Executive Committeeman, District 7

Democratic State Executive Committeewoman, District 7

Knox County General Election (Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022)

Offices on the Knox County General ballot:

Circuit Court Judge Division I

Circuit Court Judge Division II

Circuit Court Judge Division III

Circuit Court Judge Division IV

Chancellor Division I

Chancellor Division II

Chancellor Division III

Criminal Court Judge Division I

Criminal Court Judge Division II

Criminal Court Judge Division III

District Attorney General

Public Defender

County Mayor

County Commission, District 3

County Commission, District 7

County Commission, Seat 10

County Commission, Seat 11

Trustee

General Sessions Court Judge Division One

General Sessions Court Judge Division Two

General Sessions Court Judge Division Three

General Sessions Court Judge Division Four

General Sessions Court Judge Division Five

Juvenile Court Judge

Sheriff

Circuit Court Clerk

Criminal Court Clerk

County Clerk

Register of Deeds

Board of Education, District 1

Board of Education, District 4

Board of Education, District 6

Board of Education, District 7

Board of Education, District 9

Town of Farragut Municipal Election (Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022)

Offices on the ballot:

Mayor – Town of Farragut

Alderman, Ward 1 – Town of Farragut

Alderman, Ward 2 – Town of Farragut

More information about the list of candidates can be found on the Knox County Election Commission website and GoVoteTN.gov