KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday, Oct. 13 is the first day of early voting in the 2021 City of Knoxville Regular Election.

All registered voters that reside in the City of Knoxville, including residents of the 5th City Council District, are eligible to vote in the City of Knoxville Regular Election. Early voting begins Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 28. Election Day is Nov. 2.

The ballot for all voters will have all five races (City Council Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6). Below is the election commission’s early voting schedule and locations.