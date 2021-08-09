Early voting for Knoxville Primary begins Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Registered voters can begin early voting in the Knoxville Primary starting Wednesday. The city says there will be five locations where votes can be cast ahead of the August Primary Election, which is Aug. 31.

Early voting runs from Aug. 11-26. City of Knoxville elections are held in odd-numbered years. All terms of office are for 4 years. After 2021, the next City election will be 2023. Offices on the 2021 ballot include the following:

City Council District 1

City Council District 2

City Council District 3

City Council District 4

City Council District 6

During the early voting period, voting locations will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. (until 7 p.m. on the last three days, Aug. 24, 25, 26); Saturday, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. (except on Aug. 21, the City-County Building will be open from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.). Voting locations are closed Sundays.

The early voting locations are at the following:

City-County Building

Main floor across from Circuit Court Division !

400 Main St.

(opens at noon on Thursdays)

Main floor across from Circuit Court Division ! 400 Main St. (opens at noon on Thursdays) Downtown West

1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 40

1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 40 Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points

2410 Martin Luther King Ave.

(next to The Love Kitchen)

2410 Martin Luther King Ave. (next to The Love Kitchen) New Harvest Park

4775 New Harvest Lake

4775 New Harvest Lake Meridian Baptist Church

6513 Chapman Highway

(closes at 5 p.m. Wednesdays)

The current candidate list for the City of Knoxville Primary includes the following people: