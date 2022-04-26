KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Early voting in Knox County is happening through Thursday and hours have been extended at most voting locations, according to the Knox County Election Commission. Election Day is Tuesday, May 3.

Early voting hours will be extended for the last three days of early voting (April 26, 27, 28; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) until 7 p.m. at all locations except for:

Karns Senior Center (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. all week)

Meridian Baptist Church will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27.

When a prospective voter enters the polling place, shows their photo ID, and verifies their address, they will be asked in which primary they wish to vote. While voters in Tennessee do not register by party, a voter must choose a primary in order to cast a ballot in a primary election.

Knox County Election Commission says for the primary, these elections are held on behalf of the Republican and Democratic parties and there are no Independent candidates on either the Republican or Democratic ballots.

More information can be found at www.knoxvotes.org