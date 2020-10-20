Early Voting in Tennessee: More than 44K early votes cast so far in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 44,000 Knox County voters have already cast their ballots.

Here’s a look at the early voting totals for each day so far:

The highest turnout yet was on Monday, October 19, with more than 10,000 people showing up to vote.

The busiest location is Downtown West; almost 7,000 voters have lined up there for this election.

Farragut comes in second with about 5,400 voters over five days of voting.

If you’re looking for shorter lines, Carter Senior Center has seen the fewest voters; just about 2,200 hundred there so far.

There are still two weeks to go until the election and both presidential candidates are still trying to get your vote.

This Thursday is the final presidential debate, right here in Tennessee.

