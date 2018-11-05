East Tennessee election officials: Know your polling location ahead of Election Day Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Thousands of people will be heading out Tuesday to cast their ballot in the midterm election. With that in mind, the Knox County Election Commission is asking voters to know their polling location before they head out the door.

Early voting started October 17 and ended November 1. During that time, more than 113,000 people cast a ballot.

"We know there's going to be a lot of people voting [on Election Day.] How many? We're still not sure 40, 50, 60,000? Probably in there somewhere," said Cliff Rodgers, the Knox County administrator of elections.

Rodgers wants everyone to know that their polling location is different than those during early voting.

"We'd like for folks to try and look up their address ahead of time and see where they need to go vote. Of course when they show up all we need is a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or the federal government current or expired."

You can look up where to vote by clicking here.

In the past there have been issues when it comes to website security.

"We have an IT department working around the clock to protect everybody's voter information but I don't want any of the viewers out there to think that anybody can hack into the voting system. They simply can't do it. We have Democrats and Republicans involved in every stage of programming that equipment, transporting that equipment, picking up the voting equipment," said Rodgers.

He adds that there is battery back up on all the voting machines in case power is lost Election Day and there are a number of security measures.

"We've got the votes recorded in three different locations so even if we have trouble with one of our voting machines, once you vote, we've never lost anybody's vote as a result of malfunction," said Rodgers.

The last day to register to vote was October 9 and Rodgers says there was much excitement this year compared to the past. A total of 15,000 people registered to vote for this midterm election. Four years ago, 4,000 people registered to vote.

Rodgers says if there's an issue on Election Day with your voting status, don't be discouraged. You will be able to fill out a provisional ballot which will be counted over the coming days.

Most polling locations in East Tennessee will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.. If you're still standing in line when that 8 p.m. cutoff rolls around, you'll still be able to cast your ballot. For complete election coverage and information, you can click here.