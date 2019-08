KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Tuesday, voters determine who advances in the race for Knoxville's next mayor. If the results show enough support is thrown to a candidate, more than 50% of votes cast, he or she would automatically become the next mayor.

With six candidates on the ballot, many familiar to Knox County elections don't see the already rare election night occurrence happening Tuesday night. They see the race narrowing from six to two as the more likely scenario.