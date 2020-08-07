Election night coverage: Absentee, early voting numbers coming in from across East Tennessee

Yassin of Yassin’s Falafel House proud to vote for first time in US

Yassin Terou was proud to vote in his first election. The beloved owner of Yassin’s Falafel House became a United States citizen in June. In 2018, Yassin’s was named ‘The Nicest Place in America’ by Reader’s Digest.

First time to vote , Thank you America for the Honor and responsibility , I voted and prayed for the people I think they going to keep building the the future of our country and kids plus include everyone in the love .

🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EQWf5vEkB7 — Yassin (@Yassin_Falafel) August 7, 2020

First absentee, early voting numbers coming in from across East Tennessee

The first absentee and early voting numbers are coming in from Sevier, Cocke and Hamblen counties. You can follow along here all night.

With 17% reporting Bill Hagerty is leading Manny Sethi 64,359 (52.6%) to 47,276 (38.6%) in the U.S. Senate Republican primary.

More Hagerty supporters are showing up to this Gallatin event.



We’re live on @6News 📲 https://t.co/50iSR0SBGy pic.twitter.com/FnKJcnvqbF — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) August 7, 2020

Marquita Bradshaw is leading Robin Kimbrough 20,942 (30.8%) to 20,776 (30.5%) in the U.S. Senate Democratic primary.

Knox County early and absentee voting is still being tallied.

In other key races:

Diana Harshbarger, 6,540, is leading Timothy Hill, 4,622, in the U.S House of Representatives District 1 Republican primary to replace retiring Rep. Phil Roe.

Renee Hoyos, 341, is leading Chance Brown, 146, in the U.S. House of Representatives District 2 Democratic primary. The winner will face incumbent Rep. Tim Burchett.

Tennesseans to decide US Senate race contenders to replace Alexander

For the first time since 2002, Tennessee voters will not see Lamar Alexander on the ballot for U.S. Senate. Fifteen Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates are on the ballot tonight to replace the longtime politician.

Polls open at different times, with details available on the secretary of state’s website, sos.tn.gov. They close statewide at 7 p.m. CDT, 8 p.m. EDT.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty and trauma surgeon Manny Sethi are the perceived top GOP nominees and Marquita Bradshaw, Robin Kimbrough and James Mackler are the top Democrats in the race to replace Sen. Alexander.

.@DrMannySenate has arrived to his election night event, which he’s holding in Manchester – his hometown. pic.twitter.com/8j2AZkZekz — Elizabeth Kuebel (@elizabethkuebel) August 6, 2020

It’s a primary, sure, but if you’ve watched TV in the last few weeks you’ve likely seen ads sponsored by Bill Hagerty making it clear: he is President Trump’s pick for Tennessee.



We’re in Gallatin ahead of @BillHagertyTN’s final campaign event later tonight. @6News #WATE pic.twitter.com/hRvCn5yIsh — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) August 6, 2020

