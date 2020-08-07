Election night coverage: Absentee, early voting numbers coming in from across East Tennessee

Yassin of Yassin’s Falafel House proud to vote for first time in US
Yassin Terou was proud to vote in his first election. The beloved owner of Yassin’s Falafel House became a United States citizen in June. In 2018, Yassin’s was named ‘The Nicest Place in America’ by Reader’s Digest.
First absentee, early voting numbers coming in from across East Tennessee
The first absentee and early voting numbers are coming in from Sevier, Cocke and Hamblen counties. You can follow along here all night.
With 17% reporting Bill Hagerty is leading Manny Sethi 64,359 (52.6%) to 47,276 (38.6%) in the U.S. Senate Republican primary.
Marquita Bradshaw is leading Robin Kimbrough 20,942 (30.8%) to 20,776 (30.5%) in the U.S. Senate Democratic primary.
Knox County early and absentee voting is still being tallied.
In other key races:
- Diana Harshbarger, 6,540, is leading Timothy Hill, 4,622, in the U.S House of Representatives District 1 Republican primary to replace retiring Rep. Phil Roe.
- Renee Hoyos, 341, is leading Chance Brown, 146, in the U.S. House of Representatives District 2 Democratic primary. The winner will face incumbent Rep. Tim Burchett.
Tennesseans to decide US Senate race contenders to replace Alexander
For the first time since 2002, Tennessee voters will not see Lamar Alexander on the ballot for U.S. Senate. Fifteen Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates are on the ballot tonight to replace the longtime politician.
Polls open at different times, with details available on the secretary of state’s website, sos.tn.gov. They close statewide at 7 p.m. CDT, 8 p.m. EDT.
Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty and trauma surgeon Manny Sethi are the perceived top GOP nominees and Marquita Bradshaw, Robin Kimbrough and James Mackler are the top Democrats in the race to replace Sen. Alexander.
ELECTION RETURNS: KEY RACES | US SENATE PRIMARY | CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARIES | LEGISLATIVE RACES | ANDERSON COUNTY | BLOUNT COUNTY | CAMPBELL COUNTY | CLAIBORNE COUNTY | COCKE COUNTY | CUMBERLAND COUNTY | FARRAGUT ALDERMEN | FENTRESS COUNTY | GRAINGER COUNTY | HAMBLEN COUNTY | HANCOCK COUNTY | JEFFERSON COUNTY | KNOX COUNTY | LOUDON COUNTY | MONROE COUNTY | MORGAN COUNTY | ROANE COUNTY | SCOTT COUNTY | SEVIER COUNTY | UNION COUNTY | JUDICIAL RACES
MORE:
- Election night coverage: Absentee, early voting numbers coming in from across East Tennessee
- Trump encourages mail voting in Florida but sues in Nevada
- Trump boosts Hagerty on eve of Tennessee Senate GOP election
- GOP Senate race tops Tennessee primary Election Day ballot
- Justices overturn Tennessee mail vote expansion for November