Election officials prepare precincts for presidential election

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — On the day before the presidential election, administrators of elections are running around preparing precincts or answering phone calls.

Susan Harrison, Administrator of Elections for Loudon County, said the day before Election Day was one of their busiest days of the year.

“Trying to get all the precincts up and ready to go, making sure equipment has been delivered to the correct precinct, making sure the equipment’s going to work, making accommodations for some voters with last minute problems,” Harrison said.

She said her phone was also ringing off the hook because voters were calling to find out where their precinct was or even asking for an absentee ballot.

Harrison said Loudon County had a record early voter turnout, but 14,000 people in the county still needed to cast their ballot.

Harrison said she doubts all 14,000 people will vote, but poll workers will be ready — in case they do.

“I expect a very good turnout. I expect at least five, probably five to 8,000 people tomorrow divided between 15 precincts,” Harrison said.

Preparations also included making sure all voting precincts and poll workers have personal protection equipment.

Deborah Viles, Administrator of Elections for Union County, said: “Face masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, the uh sneeze guards for the workers, antiseptic wipes for the machines, general disinfecting sprays for the hard surfaces,” Viles listed off.

Viles, Harrison and Ann Ayers-Colvin, Administrator of Elections for Campbell County, all said masks were requested for voters to use, but are not required because they are in counties without mask mandates.

Harrison said that part of prepping for the big day also included training poll workers.

She said electioneers had extensive training for election protocols and COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Part of that training is explaining to others why COVID-19 precautions are necessary.

“We would love for everybody to wear a mask, but by law we can’t require it. So, and we can’t require them to use the hand sanitizer but we just try to explain if you don’t then we have to clean everywhere you’ve been. You know, and it’s just keeping us all healthy so that’s what our goal is. Is just to keep everybody healthy,” Harrison said.

Most counties needed to hire more poll workers as well.

“We actually trained extra poll workers just in case someone gets sick or don’t feel like going out tomorrow. We have extra poll workers,” Ayers-Colvin said.

Additional poll workers were also needed to count absentee ballots.

Harrison said she received nearly triple the amount of requests for absentee ballots for the 2020 presidential election compared to the 2016 election.

As poll workers prepare the precincts, officials want voters to prepare to vote as well.

Harrison said absentee ballots need to be returned at the specific post office location by 4:30 p.m., but that’s 3 p.m. for most other counties.

Viles said voters need to have the proper identification in order to cast their ballot.

Ayers-Colvin said voters need to check which is their correct precinct to vote at, which they can do by calling the election commission. That goes for any county as well.

Lastly, Harrison said voters should thank the poll workers.

While they do get paid, they are basically volunteers who clean before voters arrive, while voters are there and after the voters have left.

“Just say thank you to those poll workers because stop and think, they’re risking their health, as well as their family’s health to be out there serving you tomorrow. So just tell them thank you. They’ll appreciate it because the days get long,” Harrison said.

