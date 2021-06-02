Eligible registered voters in Knox County can now request absentee ballots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Election Commission announced Wednesday that eligible registered voters in the city can request an absentee ballot for the 2021 City of Knoxville Primary Election.

The City of Knoxville Primary Election is happening Tuesday, Aug. 31. Early voting begins on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The election commission noted Wednesday that in this election, voters will vote for their district only; voters in the City of Knoxville’s 5th District cannot vote in this election.

Below is the absentee ballot application for 2021 that can be downloaded and sent to the election commission.

For more information on the upcoming City of Knoxville Primary Election, including a list of candidates and a schedule of relevant dates, can be found at www.knoxvotes.org.