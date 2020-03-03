Everything you need to know about March 3 presidential primary/county primary election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Voters across 14 states, including Tennessee, and American Samoa are going to the polls March 3 and 1,357 of the country’s Democratic presidential delegates are up for grabs.

More than 300,000 Tennesseans have voted early.

Here’s what you need to know about voting hours, polling locations and voting requirements:

What you need to vote

Voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired.

Examples include:

Tennessee driver license with your photo

United States passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

United States military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.

When can I vote?

Counties set when polls open across Tennessee. A list of when polls open in all 95 counties is available here. All polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST.

Knox County polls open at 8 a.m.

Other local county poll opening times include Anderson, 9 a.m.; Blount, 8 a.m.; Campbell, 9 a.m.; Cocke, 9 a.m.; Grainger, 9 a.m., Hamblen, 8 a.m.; Jefferson, 9 a.m.; Loudon, 8 a.m.; Morgan, 9 a.m.; Roane, 8 a.m.; Sevier, 8 a.m.; and Union, 9 a.m.

Early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times at the polls as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks. Being flexible and casting your ballot in the midmorning or midafternoon may shorten your time at your polling location.

Frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters should tell their election officials if they are unable to wait in line to vote. The law allows these voters to move through the process faster.

Where do I vote?

Your county election commission website will have a list of polling places with addresses. Check your voter registration card for the name of your precinct.

MORE ONLINE | Knox County voting location search

The Knox County polling place for Precinct 68E has moved from Cedar Bluff Middle School to the Cedar Bluff Branch Library, 9045 Cross Park Drive, Knoxville 37923.

MORE ONLINE | West Knoxville polling location changed ahead of Super Tuesday

Sample ballots

You can find a sample ballot on your county election commission’s website. Find your election commission here.

Tennessee is an open primary voting state. You can choose at your precinct which primary you want to vote in without registering with a political party. School board primaries are nonpartisan and appear on both ballots.

State voting information app

Tennesseans can view voter-specific information including polling times, locations, sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app, for free in the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST STORIES