Exclusive poll shows Joe Biden ahead of Bernie Sanders in Missouri presidential primary

Your Local Election HQ

by: Andrew Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A new poll out Thursday shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination just days before the Missouri presidential primary on March 10.

According to a Nexstar/Emerson College poll, a final ballot test of Missouri respondents found 48.1% of voters would choose Biden, with 43.7% voting for Sanders. The margin of error is +/- 4.7%

While a number of Democratic candidates will be on the ballot next Tuesday, the race is effectively down to these two with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the race earlier on Thursday.

Among final ballot respondents who didn’t choose Biden or Sanders, 6.3% said they would vote for someone else, while 1.8% chose U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

The poll exhibits enduring momentum for Biden, who had a strong showing on Super Tuesday, winning in Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Senator Sanders won in California, Colorado, Utah and his home state of Vermont. The Associated Press reports that Biden currently has 627 delegates to Sanders’ 551. Aside from Missouri, voters go to the polls in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota and Washington on March 10.

While there’s been a flurry of activity with Democratic hopefuls recently dropping out, this poll found that a majority of voters made up their minds before Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer suspended their campaigns. Results show that 30.9% decided some time within the last week, as opposed to 61.6% who decided before that.

Respondents said health care is the single most important issue when deciding on a candidate, with 27.3% voting it as the top issue. That was followed by the environment at 15.6%, social issues at 15.2% and the economy at 13.1%.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Race for President

Trump: Warren 'very selfish' to stay in 2020 race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Warren 'very selfish' to stay in 2020 race"

Biden pledges to 'unify the country' after revival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden pledges to 'unify the country' after revival"

Bernie Sanders expresses confidence despite Biden surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bernie Sanders expresses confidence despite Biden surge"

Resurgent Joe Biden scores big Super Tuesday wins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Resurgent Joe Biden scores big Super Tuesday wins"

Biden campaigns in Texas with Klobuchar endorsement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden campaigns in Texas with Klobuchar endorsement"

Sanders holds rally ahead of Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders holds rally ahead of Super Tuesday"

Pete Buttigieg ends 2020 run for president

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pete Buttigieg ends 2020 run for president"

Coronavirus: Michael Bloomberg slams President Trump over response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Michael Bloomberg slams President Trump over response"

Pete Buttigieg thanks SC voters, looks to Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pete Buttigieg thanks SC voters, looks to Super Tuesday"

Elizabeth Warren vows campaign is 'built for the long haul'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elizabeth Warren vows campaign is 'built for the long haul'"

Bernie Sanders congratulates Biden: 'Cannot win 'em all'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bernie Sanders congratulates Biden: 'Cannot win 'em all'"

Tom Steyer: 'I can't see a path where I can win'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Steyer: 'I can't see a path where I can win'"

Former Vice President Joe Biden wins big in SC: 'This is the moment'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Vice President Joe Biden wins big in SC: 'This is the moment'"

Biden: This nation isn't looking for a revolution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden: This nation isn't looking for a revolution"

Sanders and Biden dispute who can win in November

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders and Biden dispute who can win in November"

South Carolina Democrats weigh in on debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Carolina Democrats weigh in on debate"

Analysis: Democratic candidates aim at Sanders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Analysis: Democratic candidates aim at Sanders"

After Nevada, moderates try to slow Sanders' momentum

Thumbnail for the video titled "After Nevada, moderates try to slow Sanders' momentum"

African American voters undecided in South Carolina

Thumbnail for the video titled "African American voters undecided in South Carolina"

Sanders celebrates win in Nevada caucuses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders celebrates win in Nevada caucuses"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter