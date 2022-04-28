KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Early voting in Knox County will conclude Thursday. Chris Davis with the Knox County Election Commission spoke about some of what they’ve run into so far.

Davis started by noting there is a common misconception that a voter registration card is needed to vote.

While that is not necessary, an acceptable voter ID is. That’s something Davis said new voters in Tennessee who recently moved to the region are running into problems with.

“We’ve had a lot of people move here in the last 18-24 months from other states and maybe they haven’t gotten their Tennessee drivers license yet, they still have it from California or wherever they moved from,” said Davis. “That’s not an acceptable form of ID in the state of Tennessee for voting.”

Voters must either have a state or federally issued ID.

Davis also spoke about turnout, saying it’s been steady despite seeing lower numbers than the election four years ago.

He lastly encouraged people to get out and vote early if they can and to look at ballots ahead of time so they are prepared when they head to the polls.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 3,