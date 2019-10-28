Haslam endorses mayoral candidate Mannis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Former Tennessee governor and mayor of Knoxville Bill Haslam announced Monday his endorsement of Eddie Mannis in the mayoral race.

Haslam points to Mannis’ experience founding and expanding the business, Prestige Cleaners, as one of several qualifications that have prepared him to lead the city.

Mannis’ opponent, Indya Kincannon, has had several endorsements of her own in her mayoral candidacy, including former mayoral rival and city councilman Marshall Stair.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

