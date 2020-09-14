Honor a service member with your vote in the Honor Vote program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No matter who you’re voting for in the upcoming election, you can dedicate your vote to a veteran or active duty member of the United States military through a program called Honor Vote.

The free program is open to any registered voter in Tennessee.

Honor Vote program participants will get an official honor vote button they can wear while casting their ballot. Honor Vote dedications are posted on the official Tennessee Honor Vote list and the Honor Vote Twitter account.

Tennessee’s Secretary of State says, “As Americans, we have the right to select our leaders through free elections. Honor Vote is a small way that we can recognize and thank the men and women who fought for our rights and those who serve our county to protect them.”

