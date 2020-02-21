How to vote efficiently before Knox County early voting ends

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County early voting ends soon and election officials warn not to wait until election day in March to vote.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots ahead of the March 3 presidential primary until Feb. 25.

Three names will appear on the Republican presidential ballot: Presidential Donald Trump, Massachusetts Gov. Williams Weld and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh — who is no longer running for the top seat.

For Democrats, voters will see 15 names on their ballot — including four candidates who have dropped out: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former U.S. Housing Secretary Julián Castro, former U.S. Rep. John Delaney and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson.

Nine Knox County locations will be open through Wednesday, February 25, for early voting. On the last two days, there will be extended hours.

“If you have your mind made up, there’s no reason to wait,” said Clifford Rodgers, Administrator of Elections for Knox County.

What you need to vote early

Any of the following IDs may be used, even if expired:

Tennessee driver license with your photo

United States Passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

United States Military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

Real IDs are not required to vote. They are accepted, but not required.

