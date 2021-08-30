How to vote in Knoxville’s August 31 election if you’ve tested positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Election Commission and the Knox County Health Department has developed a three-step process for Knoxville voters who have tested positive for COVID-19, have symptoms of the virus, or are in quarantine and want to cast a ballot in the August 31 election.

The first step is the voters need to call the Knox County Election Commission at 865-215-2480 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. They will then need to provide information to prove their voting state, including full name, date of birth, and address. This information will be used by election officials to prepare the necessary paperwork and the voter’s ballot.

After the voter’s information is confirmed, the voter will go to the Knox County Health Department at 140 Dameron Avenue to cast their ballot. Signs will be posted at the health department instructing voters where to go.

Finally, KCHD staff and election workers from Knox County Election Commission will assist voters in the casting of their ballots. COVID-19 safety precautions will be used. Voting at the health department will be open from 8 am to 8 pm on August 31.

The election commission said in a release that this voting location is only for “City of Knoxville voters that have tested positive for or have symptoms of COVID-19 or are in quarantine.” Election information for the 2021 City of Knoxville primary election can be found here: https://www.knoxcounty.org/election/.