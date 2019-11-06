Indya Kincannon wins election as mayor of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Voters in Knoxville elected a new mayor on Tuesday, Indya Kincannon.

Mayor candidate Eddie Mannis conceded the raced shortly before 9 p.m.

Kincannon, 48, was first elected to public office in 2004 as a school member and is known for strong grassroots campaigning.

She got 52.4% of the vote in the vote tally Tuesday night.

She was re-elected in 2008 and 2012. She also served as school board chair for three years.

She left Knoxville in 2014 for a year in Slovenia where she taught at an international school and her husband, Ben, was a Fulbright Fellow.

In 2015, Mayor Madeline Rogero hired her as Special Program Manager for the city

Mannis, 60, is a Knoxville native, growing up in the Inskip community.

Mannis started Prestige Cleaners in 1985 and has grown it into a business with over 150 employees.

He also started HonorAir more than 10 years ago, which has flown more than 3,500 WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans to Washington.

Mannis also was Deputy Mayor and COO under current Mayor Madeline Rogero for two years.

While the election is non-partisan, Mannis is a Republican and Kincannon is a Democrat.

It was a race that stuck to the issues in an era of political name-calling.

In a closely watched race because of an extremely close primary vote, Amelia Parker has a slim lead over Amy Midis with over 90% of the vote in for City Council At-Large Seat C.

In City Council At-Large Seat A, Lynne Fugate is leading Charles F. Lomax Jr. with over 90% of the vote in.

In City Council At-Large Seat B, Janet Testerman appears on the way to easily defeating David Hayes.

In City Council District 5, Charlies Thomas handily beat Charles Al-Bawi.

