Kanye West qualifies for Tennessee presidential ballot

FILE – In this file photo from April 19, 2009, singer Kanye West watches an NBA basketball first-round playoff game in Los Angeles. Ohio’s elections chief, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Friday Aug. 21, 2020 that West has failed in his bid to appear on the ballot as an unaffiliated presidential candidate this November. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s election’s office has confirmed rapper and producer Kanye West will be on the presidential ballot in November.

The secretary of state’s office announced this week that West cleared the 275 verified signature threshold to qualify as an unaffiliated presidential candidate.

He’ll appear on the ballot with running mate Michelle Tidball, a 57-year-old spiritual coach from Cody, Wyoming. West has qualified in a handful of states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Oklahoma and Utah.

West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he’s seeking the nation’s highest office on a ticket he calls the “Birthday Party.”

