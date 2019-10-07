Kincannon, Mannis part of two mayoral candidate forums this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With Election Day just more than four weeks away, the two candidates vying for the soon-to-be open city mayoral position will be speaking at two forums this week.

Eddie Mannis and Indya Kincannon are both in the running for the Mayor of Knoxville job.

The forums will feature their ideas, plans and posturing for the the mayoral job after beating out other candidates in the Primary.

The Forums

The first forum coming up will be Tuesday at The Knoxville News Sentinel building in the community room at 6:30 p.m.

A few of the sponsors include Centro Hispano de East Tennessee, the NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s own Blake Stevens is moderating the forum.

The second forum coming up will be Wednesday at Honey Rock Victorious Church on Holston Drive at 6:00 p.m.

The two candidates will hear the Community Voices Coalition speak out on topics like gun violence and youth opportunities.

Monday was the last day to register to vote in the upcoming election.

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.