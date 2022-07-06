KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The candidates for the Knox County Commission are taking part in a forum organized by the League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County.

The forum will take place on Thursday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center (124 South Cruze St.). It will also be streamed on WATE.com.

For those attending in person, parking is available adjacent to the Center, on the street, or in the parking lot of the Tabernacle Baptist Church (2137 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.).

WATE’s Elizabeth Keubul will moderate as candidates respond to questions about issues in the Aug. 4 regular election.

Candidates for Knox County Commission:

Gina Oster (R, District 3)

Stuart Hohl (D, District 3)

Rhonda Lee (R, District. 7)

Larsen Jay (R, At-Large, Seat 10)

Dylan Earley (D, At-Large, Seat 10)

Kim Frazier (R, At-Large, Seat 11)

Vivian Underwood Shipe (At-Large, Seat 11)

Donald Bridges (I, At-Large, Seat 11)

All of the candidates have been invited to participate.

The American Muslim Advisory Council, East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists, Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy UTK, Knoxville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Knoxville Area Urban League, Knoxville Branch of the NAACP, YWCA of Knoxville and the TN Valley joined with the League of Women Voters to put on sponsor the forum.

Early voting for the regular election will run from July 5-30, and election day is Thursday, Aug. 4.