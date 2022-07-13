KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With early voting for the upcoming August Election Day beginning Friday, voters will see a long ballot filled with candidates for up to 61 different contests. A Knox County Election Commission administrator says it’s the longest ballot in Knox County since the August 2014 ballot. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 4.

The Knox County Election Commission is noting that voters will need to be aware they’ll receive two sheets of paper with races/contests on both sides. Voters will also need to bring their photo ID and they’ll be asked in which primary they want to vote.

Tennessee voters do not register by party, but a voter must pick a primary if they choose to cast a ballot in the primary election. The last day to request an absentee ballot is July 28.

Early voting for the 2022 Federal/State Primary, Knox County General, and Town of Farragut Municipal Elections, plus retention questions for the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and Court of Criminal Appeals seats – begins Friday, July 15 at 10 locations across Knox County. Those locations include the following:

Carter Senior Center

City-County Building (Small Assembly Room)

Downtown West

Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points

Farragut Town Hall

Halls Recreation Center

Karns Senior Center (opens at 9 a.m. weekdays)

Knoxville Expo Center

Meridian Baptist Church

New Harvest Park

The schedule for early voting, which runs July 15-30, is generally 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on three Saturdays (July 16, 23, and 30) with the following exceptions:

Karns Senior Center – 9 am to 6 pm weekdays ; this location will be closed on the first two Saturdays (Karns will be open on the last Saturday, July 30).

– ; this location will be closed on the first two Saturdays (Karns will be open on the last Saturday, July 30). Meridian Baptist Church – will close at 5 pm on Wednesdays .

City-County Building – open on Saturday, July 16 th from 8 am to 4 pm

– open on Early Voting will stay open until 7 pm on July 25, 26, and 27 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday of that week).

According to the Knox County Election Commission, the following offices will be on the August ballot:

Federal/State Republican and Democratic Primary Elections (Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022)

Offices on the Federal/State Primary ballot:

Governor

United States House of Representatives, District 2

Tennessee Senate, District 5

Tennessee Senate, District 7

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 14

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 15

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 16

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 18

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 19

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 89

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 90

Republican State Executive Committeeman, District 5

Republican State Executive Committeewoman, District 5

Republican State Executive Committeeman, District 6

Republican State Executive Committeewoman, District 6

Republican State Executive Committeeman, District 7

Republican State Executive Committeewoman, District 7

Democratic State Executive Committeeman, District 5

Democratic State Executive Committeewoman, District 5

Democratic State Executive Committeeman, District 6

Democratic State Executive Committeewoman, District 6

Democratic State Executive Committeeman, District 7

Democratic State Executive Committeewoman, District 7

Knox County General Election (Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022)

Offices on the Knox County General ballot:

Circuit Court Judge Division I

Circuit Court Judge Division II

Circuit Court Judge Division III

Circuit Court Judge Division IV

Chancellor Division I

Chancellor Division II

Chancellor Division III

Criminal Court Judge Division I

Criminal Court Judge Division II

Criminal Court Judge Division III

District Attorney General

Public Defender

County Mayor

County Commission, District 3

County Commission, District 7

County Commission, Seat 10

County Commission, Seat 11

Trustee

General Sessions Court Judge Division One

General Sessions Court Judge Division Two

General Sessions Court Judge Division Three

General Sessions Court Judge Division Four

General Sessions Court Judge Division Five

Juvenile Court Judge

Sheriff

Circuit Court Clerk

Criminal Court Clerk

County Clerk

Register of Deeds

Board of Education, District 1

Board of Education, District 4

Board of Education, District 6

Board of Education, District 7

Board of Education, District 9

Town of Farragut Municipal Election (Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022)

Offices on the ballot:

Mayor – Town of Farragut

Alderman, Ward 1 – Town of Farragut

Alderman, Ward 2 – Town of Farragut

More information about the list of candidates can be found on the Knox County Election Commission website and GoVoteTN.gov