KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With early voting for the upcoming August Election Day beginning Friday, voters will see a long ballot filled with candidates for up to 61 different contests. A Knox County Election Commission administrator says it’s the longest ballot in Knox County since the August 2014 ballot. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 4.
The Knox County Election Commission is noting that voters will need to be aware they’ll receive two sheets of paper with races/contests on both sides. Voters will also need to bring their photo ID and they’ll be asked in which primary they want to vote.
Tennessee voters do not register by party, but a voter must pick a primary if they choose to cast a ballot in the primary election. The last day to request an absentee ballot is July 28.
Early voting for the 2022 Federal/State Primary, Knox County General, and Town of Farragut Municipal Elections, plus retention questions for the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and Court of Criminal Appeals seats – begins Friday, July 15 at 10 locations across Knox County. Those locations include the following:
- Carter Senior Center
- City-County Building (Small Assembly Room)
- Downtown West
- Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points
- Farragut Town Hall
- Halls Recreation Center
- Karns Senior Center (opens at 9 a.m. weekdays)
- Knoxville Expo Center
- Meridian Baptist Church
- New Harvest Park
The schedule for early voting, which runs July 15-30, is generally 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on three Saturdays (July 16, 23, and 30) with the following exceptions:
- Karns Senior Center – 9 am to 6 pm weekdays; this location will be closed on the first two Saturdays (Karns will be open on the last Saturday, July 30).
- Meridian Baptist Church – will close at 5 pm on Wednesdays.
- City-County Building – open on Saturday, July 16th from 8 am to 4 pm
- Early Voting will stay open until 7 pm on July 25, 26, and 27 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday of that week).
According to the Knox County Election Commission, the following offices will be on the August ballot:
Federal/State Republican and Democratic Primary Elections (Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022)
Offices on the Federal/State Primary ballot:
- Governor
- United States House of Representatives, District 2
- Tennessee Senate, District 5
- Tennessee Senate, District 7
- Tennessee House of Representatives, District 14
- Tennessee House of Representatives, District 15
- Tennessee House of Representatives, District 16
- Tennessee House of Representatives, District 18
- Tennessee House of Representatives, District 19
- Tennessee House of Representatives, District 89
- Tennessee House of Representatives, District 90
- Republican State Executive Committeeman, District 5
- Republican State Executive Committeewoman, District 5
- Republican State Executive Committeeman, District 6
- Republican State Executive Committeewoman, District 6
- Republican State Executive Committeeman, District 7
- Republican State Executive Committeewoman, District 7
- Democratic State Executive Committeeman, District 5
- Democratic State Executive Committeewoman, District 5
- Democratic State Executive Committeeman, District 6
- Democratic State Executive Committeewoman, District 6
- Democratic State Executive Committeeman, District 7
- Democratic State Executive Committeewoman, District 7
Knox County General Election (Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022)
Offices on the Knox County General ballot:
- Circuit Court Judge Division I
- Circuit Court Judge Division II
- Circuit Court Judge Division III
- Circuit Court Judge Division IV
- Chancellor Division I
- Chancellor Division II
- Chancellor Division III
- Criminal Court Judge Division I
- Criminal Court Judge Division II
- Criminal Court Judge Division III
- District Attorney General
- Public Defender
- County Mayor
- County Commission, District 3
- County Commission, District 7
- County Commission, Seat 10
- County Commission, Seat 11
- Trustee
- General Sessions Court Judge Division One
- General Sessions Court Judge Division Two
- General Sessions Court Judge Division Three
- General Sessions Court Judge Division Four
- General Sessions Court Judge Division Five
- Juvenile Court Judge
- Sheriff
- Circuit Court Clerk
- Criminal Court Clerk
- County Clerk
- Register of Deeds
- Board of Education, District 1
- Board of Education, District 4
- Board of Education, District 6
- Board of Education, District 7
- Board of Education, District 9
Town of Farragut Municipal Election (Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022)
Offices on the ballot:
- Mayor – Town of Farragut
- Alderman, Ward 1 – Town of Farragut
- Alderman, Ward 2 – Town of Farragut
More information about the list of candidates can be found on the Knox County Election Commission website and GoVoteTN.gov