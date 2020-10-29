Knox County absentee ballots can be dropped off on Election Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County absentee voters that have still not mailed in their ballots can drop off their ballots as late as 3 p.m. on Election Day and have their vote count.

The Knox County Election Commission says absentee ballots can be dropped off at the downtown Knoxville Post Office, 501 W. Main St. Ballots must be in a sealed envelope with a first-class postage stamp.

LATEST STORIES