Knox County demonstrating new election machines; voter registration deadline approaches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Election Commission is hosting three open houses/informational sessions on its new Verity paper-based voting system next week.

They are:

Monday from 6 pm – 8 pm at The Change Center, 203 Harriet Tubman St.

Wednesday from 6 pm – 8 pm at the South Knoxville Senior Center, 6729 Martel Lane

Saturday from 10 am – 12 pm at its Downtown West Early Voting Center, 1645 Downtown West Blvd.

Election Commission representatives will show voters the voting system and how to complete and cast a paper ballot.

More information, including videos on how to cast a ballot and a flyer on the proper way to complete a ballot, can be found on the front page of www.knoxvotes.org.

Early voting for the Aug. 6 elections begins July 17.

Voter registration forms will be available for anyone wishing to register to vote. The voter registration deadline for the Aug. 6 election is Tuesday.

Social distancing will be enforced and attendees may have to wait in line, depending on attendance, election administrator Chris Davis said. Masks are highly encouraged.

