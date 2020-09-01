Knox County elected officials sworn in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County, you voted and now your new elected officials have been sworn in.

The winners of Knox County’s general election are now officially in office.

On Tuesday morning, the county held an installation ceremony for elected and re-elected leaders at the Tennessee Theatre.

“To those taking your oath of office today most of you made the decision to run for elected office or to run again before we even knew what COVID-19 was. You overcame the challenge of campaigning in an environment where face-to-face and shaking hands were near impossible feats.”

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

Some of the new faces sworn in Knox County Commission:

  • Dasha Lundy – District One
  • Courtney Durrett – District Two
  • Kyle Ward – District Four
  • Terry Hill – District Six

Social distancing protocols were in effect at Tuesday’s ceremony.

