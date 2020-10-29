Knox County Election Commission finalizing plans for voters with COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A memo sent by the state to county election officials this week says each county will provide one precinct for voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are self-isolating so that they may cast their ballots in person.

The Knox County Election Commission is still working on finalizing its own precinct plan. Election Commissioner Chris Davis said his team should have a plan in place by the end of the week.

“We’re going to post signs at every polling locations that say if you have or have tested positive for COVID-19, we don’t want you coming in,” Davis said. “We’ve done really good to not host any super spreader events. We certainly don’t want one the last day of voting.

“Most likely it’s going to be some type of appointment-only procedure. I don’t know that 100 percent yet, but I want to make sure we are providing everyone with an opportunity to vote. But also keep people safe.”

We will provide more information about Knox County’s plans as they are finalized.

Davis suggested if you, or someone you know, has the coronavirus or is self-isolating and need to vote, contact your local election commission office.

