Knox County Election Commission seeking poll workers for Aug. 6 election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Election Commission is recruiting additional poll officials for the Aug. 6 state and federal primary and county general election. Workers are being sought for polling places as well as for the absentee ballot counting board.

“Knox County residents have the opportunity to play a pivotal role in democracy by becoming a poll official for the August election,” Administrator of Elections Chris Davis said. “This is an opportunity for anyone to serve both our county and our state and get paid for their efforts.”

Poll officials perform various tasks to help polling sites run smoothly, including greeting voters, answering questions, processing voters, and explaining how to cast a ballot. Any voter is eligible to apply, regardless of political affiliation.

Qualifications to be a poll official are:

Be a registered voter if 18 or older

Be at least 16 years old (New law passed this year; the previous age was 17 years old)

Not be a candidate or close relative of a candidate

Be able to read and write in the English language

The following government employees can now also serve as poll officials:

City of Knoxville or Knox County employees, unless working directly under the supervision of an elected official on the ballot

State of Tennessee employees

Federal employees – consult your human resources department to ensure eligibility

Poll officials are compensated for working during early voting and on election day, as well as for attending required training sessions. Election workers can make $200 for attending training and working on election day.

Knox County residents can apply online at www.knoxvotes.org or by calling 865-215-2480.

