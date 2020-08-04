Knox County Election Commission urges voters to mail absentee ballots at Weisgarber Post Office if they are not already in the mail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With thousands of ballots still unreturned by Knox County voters, the Knox County Election Commission is advising voters that haven’t yet mailed their absentee ballots to take their absentee ballots (with postage) and by by 6 pm on Wednesday at:

Weisgarber Road Post Office

1237 E. Weisgarber Road

Knoxville, TN 37919

This will help ensure that the ballot will be delivered to the Election Commission by the close of polls on Election Day (Thursday), according to a news release from Chris Davis, Knox County Election Administrator.

More than 2,000 ballots may still be out, Davis said.

