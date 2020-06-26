Knox County to demonstrate new voting system at open houses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Election Commission is hosting open houses to demonstrate its new voting system.

Election Commission representatives will show voters the voting system and how to complete and cast a paper ballot. Everyone is welcome and social distancing will be enforced.

Voter registration forms will be available for anyone wishing to register to vote. The voter registration deadline for the Aug. 6 election is Tuesday, July 7.

Monday, July 6, from 6-8 p.m. at The Change Center, 203 Harriet Tubman St.

Wednesday, July 8, from 6-8 p.m. at South Knoxville Senior Center, 6729 Martel Lane

Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at Downtown West Early Voting Center, 1645 Downtown West Blvd.

If you cannot attend videos on how to cast a ballot and a flyer on the proper way to complete a ballot can be found at www.knoxvotes.org. Early Voting for the State and Federal Primary/County General/Town of Farragut Municipal Election begins Friday, July 17.

LATEST STORIES: